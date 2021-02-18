Deepika Padukone participated in the 'Pawri Hori Hai' meme by posting a picture from her childhood Image Credit: instagram.com/deepikapadukone

Social media users have been loving the new ‘Pawri Hori Hai’ meme that originated from Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen, and some Bollywood stars can’t help but join in.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone posted her own version of the meme by sharing a picture from when she was a child.

In her post, she is seen sitting on a wooden horse and the text on it reads: “Yeh hum hain, yeh hamara ghoda hain, aur yeh hamari pawri ho rahi hain [this is me, this is my horse, and this is our party].”

First, some back story. Last week, Mobeen posted a satirical video while vacationing in a hilly location. In her 15-second clip, she could be heard saying, “Ye humari car hai, aur yeh hum hai, aur ye humari pawri ho rahi hai [this is our car, this is us, and this is our party].”

The funny accent and pronunciation she used while saying ‘party’ ignited a viral trend.

Indian composer Yashraj Mukhate used Mobeen’s video to create a remix that also spread like wildfire.

Apart from Padukone, actors such as Randeep Hooda, Sidhant Chaturvedi, Archana Puran Singh and Fatima Sana Shaikh have given their nods to the meme.

Hooda also used the meme format in a video he posted on Instagram from a film set.

“Shoot par Bacha #PawriHoRaiHai,” he wrote, with a video where he says the line but modifies it to include the kids on the set behind him.

Mahira Khan, a Pakistani actress who has also found fame in Bollywood, posted a clip of herself with her friends dancing to the 'parwi' song. She captioned it: "My new jam."