UAE-based reality TV show ‘Fighting Fit’ is going global on ESPN’s website.
The series, which follows a group of everyday men and women on their journey to amateur boxing, is now looking for a new cast of contenders for their third and latest season, which could reach an international audience of 3.2 million on the global sporting website.
Applications are open online to contenders between the ages of 25 and 57, until February 24.
“While we have always had an equal split of men and women, we want more than ever this year, as we open up the show to a wider audience through ESPN.com, to share the diversity of Dubai with the world,” said Phil Griffiths, director of Fighting Fit Dubai and co-founder of Nomad Productions.
The contenders must have no white collar, amateur or professional boxing experience in a boxing match, and will have both their mental and physical strength tested. Trials begin on March 1.
Two teams of six, and 12 reserves, will be selected. From March 17 onwards, audiences will be able to follow the contestants through a gruelling six weeks of training and challenges, across 28 episodes, culminating in the final Fight Night on April 26 at Zabeel House, determining a winning team.