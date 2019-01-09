Bat-Family fans will be thrilled to find out that the show features not one but two Robins. While our main hero is, of course, Dick Grayson, in the course of the show, he comes face to face with Batman’s new mentee, Jason Todd aka the new Robin (played by Curran Walters). From promotional, their meeting looks less than friendly. However, Jason’s appearance is momentous, especially since the character is making his first ever live-action appearance with this show. (In ‘Batman v Superman’, we catch a torn-up Jason Todd/Robin suit in Batman’s cave, but the character hasn’t actually shown up in any of the movies or TV shows in the character’s long history.)