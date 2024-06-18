Amazon Prime Video’s Emmy-winning satirical superhero show The Boys follows a team of misfit vigilantes who fight against corrupt superpowered people called Supes.

For Season 4 of the series, show creator Eric Kripke wants to give a useful warning about following the wrong leaders, especially when it comes to those who strive to divide people, like Homelander, the most powerful Supe who believes humans should be subservient to superpowered individuals.

It very nicely holds up a mirror to where we are right now.

“The point, I think, the show is trying to make is that there’s this intense polarisation, there’s this intense kind of us versus them, demonisation of the other side, this idea that there can only be one winner and one loser,” Kripke said.

I think the point the show is trying to make is we’re all being manipulated into that position through algorithms and social media. And disinformation and billionaires and politicians because it serves them financially and politically, to have us all be angry at each other” he added.

Season 4 stars Antony Starr, who plays Homelander, the petty leader of the Supes, Karl Urban as William Butcher, the high-strung leader of The Boys, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Jessie T Usher and Karen Fukuhara.

This season leans into heavy political topics like racism, feminism and other subjects that are also points of contention in the 2024 US elections.

The storyline is inspired by an arc in the comic book that follows a fictional presidential election that leads to a plot to overthrow the president.

Homelander takes on a strong voice that highlights the political right while the Starlight, played by Jessica Jones actor Moriarty, highlights the political left, particularly advocating for the rights of women this season.

“I want female characters that are as flawed as they are powerful” Moriarty said.

“I want them to exist because otherwise those powerhouse females in real life are not going to” she added.

Starr, who hails from New Zealand, is fascinated by his character Homelander’s psychology and how Season 4 of the The Boys explores its superpowered antagonist like never before.

“It comes down to isolation. He’s the loneliest man in the world because he believes there’s no one like him. So, it’s always about trying to find a connection and trying to find a way out of that prison” Starr said.

“We go home and find out what that was for this guy and why he is what he is,” Starr added.

Homelander coming to terms with his mortality is a central focus.