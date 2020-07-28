CBS All Access has announced Season 3 of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ will premiere October 15 on the streaming service in the United States.
In the new 13-episode season, Commander Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the USS Discovery crew work together to save the Federation and their ship from an uncertain future.
Other returning cast members include Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala and Michelle Yeoh.
Newcomer David Ajala, of ‘Supergirl’ fame, will play the role of Cleveland ‘Book’ Booker.
Here’s the official synopsis of season three: After making the jump in the second season finale, season threefinds the USS Discovery crew dropping out of the wormhole and into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the USS Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must together fight to regain a hopeful future.
A release date has yet to be confirmed for Netflix, where the show streams in the UAE and internationally, but previous seasons saw episodes go up on the platform a day after the US. This means we can probably expect season 3 to kick off on Netflix on October 16, with a new episode arriving every Friday.