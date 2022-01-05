With wave of magic wand, producer of the HBO Max special ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ have corrected a few blunders that eagle-eyed fans caught on screen.
One of the biggest ones was the usage of a childhood picture of actress Emma Roberts instead of ‘Harry Potter’ actress Emma Watson.
“Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabelled photograph to our attention,” a statement from producers read, according to Deadline. “New version is up now.”
It’s unclear how Roberts’ picture that she posted on her Instagram in 2012 ended up being used.
Another error that was corrected was twins Oliver and James Phelps being labelled in the wrong order.
Oliver took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the mishap, writing: “I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge. It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it.”
The much-awaited TV special released in the UAE on January 1 and brought back cast members from the beloved movie franchise based on JK Rowling’s books of the same name. The lead trio — Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Watson (Hermione Granger) — along with stars such as Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane and Ralph Fiennes reunited to reminisce about the eight-film franchise and share their experiences being part of it.