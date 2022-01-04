1 of 7
There was a tremendous amount of hope that was pinned on 2022 by ambitious Indian filmmakers. Several big-budget films such as director SS Rajamouli's period epic 'RRR' and Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' was supposed to set the global box-office on fire. But the fear of a new COVID-19 variant Omicron has played a dampener. Here's a list of films that have hit a few road block owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases.
RRR: Even though promotions for 'RRR' were in full swing, the makers were forced to take a tough call earlier this week. In a statement, the producers said that they were ‘left with no choice’ after several states in India imposed new restrictions to tackle COVID-19 spike in India. The makers posted an earnest statement explaining their decision: “Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL." This film has seen several release delays due to the ongoing pandemic. But in a recent interview with Gulf News, Rajamouli reiterated that he isn't worried about his film becoming outdated and that he had full confidence in his labour of love and passion.
Jersey: Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's emotionally-charged drama set against the backdrop of cricket and a fading cricketer with a turbulent family life was supposed to be the last release of 2021. Even the advance bookings in the UAE cinemas for the December 30th had begun, but the makers decided to hold off on the release when they realised that states in India such as Delhi -- which were important markets for Bollywood film revenue -- were going to impose severe restrictions amid COVID-19 spike concerns. At that time, local distributor Phars Films confirmed to Gulf News that ‘Jersey’s’ release date had been pushed, but a new date was yet to be set. An email was also been sent to industry stakeholders informing them of their decision to hold back ‘Jersey’. Their statement read: “Due to the current growing pandemic concerns, the producers of the movie have decided to postpone the theatrical release until further notice. The movie was scheduled to release on 30th December 2021 internationally."
Prithviraj: This is the latest magnum opus starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar that will not stick to its release date of January 21, 2022. The historical drama based on the life of warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, with Kumar in the titular role, was one of the most anticipated films of this year. Just like other filmmakers who decided to adopt a wait and watch approach, the makers of 'Prithviraj' is also keen to see how things progress on the pandemic front in India and globally. An increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in India has led to the closure of cinema halls in a few states in India. So most makers are now taking on a cautious approach.
Radhe Shyam: While majority of filmmakers who were poised to roll out their films have embraced a conservative approach, there's the team of 'Radhe Shyam' who seem to be singing a different tune. This romance starring the mammoth heartthrob Prabhas and Pooja Hegde claims that it will not change its intended release date. This film was slated to release on January 14 and the makers continue to insist that they will keep their date with the movie-going public in India. Several reports quoting reliable sources are doing the rounds claiming that 'Radhe Shyam' will release in January, unlike the makers of 'RRR' who chose to push the release date of their film ahead.
Their decision to stick to the release date of January this year shouldn't come as a big surprise. This romance had begun production in 2018 and it's only natural that its stake holders want to now release it to the public and get their verdict. Unverified reports that the makers are obscene offers from web platforms to acquire the premiere rights are also doing the rounds, but its makers have urged Prabhas' fans not to believe in any rumours until they clarify.
The recent developments are likely to have a trickle-down effect on several films. Many industry insiders and experts are naturally worried about films that are all set to release in theatres being stalled. In the coming days, expect a few more films to announce its change in release dates.
