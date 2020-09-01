Netflix is now partially free. The streaming giant has begun offering a small selection of original titles, including hit sci-fi series ‘Stranger Things’, for no charge.
Film titles ‘Murder Mystery’, ‘Bird Box’ and the ‘Two Popes’ are available to watch free. Series ‘Grace and Frankie’, ‘Our Planet’, ‘Elite’, ‘Love is Blind’, ‘When They See Us’ and ‘Boss Baby’ are all also streaming without any registration required.
The titles can be accessed via a computer or Android devices, while iOS browsers, such as on an iPhone, do not currently support this feature.
“Watch some of our favorite shows and movies for free,” says their new dedicated website for free content in the UAE, Netflix.com/watch-free.
“Netflix is the premiere destination for all your entertainment needs. But don’t take our word for it–check out some of our favorite movies and TV shows, absolutely free,” they write.
Currently, a Netflix subscription in the UAE costs Dh29 (Basic), Dh39 (Standard) or Dh59 (Premium),