National Geographic Abu Dhabi has announced it is working on a documentary series focusing on Sharjah’s biodiversity. The show will focus on Shaikh Sultan Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi, the chairman of Sharjah Media Council, who will take viewers as the narrator on a journey around the Emirates’ preserved areas. He will highlight major environmental conservation initiatives launched by the Emirate over the years.

Consisting of eight episodes of about three minutes each, each episode follows Al Qasimi and a team of experts as they focus on one aspect of the unique flora and fauna species and habitat of Sharjah, from turtles to crabs, and from the Wasit Wetland to Al Hefaiyah Mountain and Al Dhulaimah regions.