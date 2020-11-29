‘Mulan’ is set to air on OSN starting from December 3.
The live-action Disney film had its theatrical release three months ago, but it will be hitting the regional streaming service OSN, as part of their partnership with Disney+.
For 24 hours, from December 3 until December 4, OSN will make the movie available to all users through the OSN streaming app website — even those without a paid OSN subscription. However, there will be a limited number of available spots for the 24-hour viewing window, with preregistration now open on osn.com/mulan.
Mulan follows a young woman who risks everything for her family and becomes one of the greatest warriors her country has seen.
“We are extremely proud to bring a blockbuster movie like ‘Mulan’ to homes in the region just three months after its theatrical release. The legendary tale is sure to resonate with audiences in the region, telling the story of an inspiring female warrior,” said Rolla Karam, Interim Chief Content Officer at OSN.