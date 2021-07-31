With the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ kicking off in a little over a week, Voot has announced the first contestant of the digital version of the show that will premiere on the streamer on August 8.
Bollywood singer Neha Basin, who has made a name for herself from crooning several tracks from Salman Khan’s films, will be the first celebrity name to join ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ or Over-The-Top, which is being hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. The ‘Bigg Boss’ television outing will still feature Khan as the host.
Basin’s most popular tracks include ‘Swag se Swagat’ from ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Jan Ghoomeya’, both films that feature Khan in the lead. Bhasin is also the singer behind the track that has become a viral TikTok craze, ‘Bajre Ka Sitta’.
Names of the other celebrities who will be seen in the show are still under wraps. ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ marks the 15th season of the reality show. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move onto Colors with the launch of Season 15 with Khan taking over.
‘Bigg Boss’, which follows the concept of the UK’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, follows a bunch of contestants living in a house together, performing a bunch of tasks, with cameras panned on them 24 hours. Every week, a contestant is eliminated until a final winner is selected who walks away with prize money.