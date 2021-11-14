Marvel Studios has a whole lot of Marvel movie spin-offs coming to Disney Plus in the next few years. Kevin Feige was on hand for the 2021 Disney Plus Day to share details and logos for several new series including ‘Echo’, ‘Agatha: House of Harkness’, ‘Ironheart’, ‘Secret Invasion’, ‘I Am Groot’, and the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’.
‘Echo’ focuses on Maya Lopez (played by Alaqua Cox), a character from Marvel’s upcoming Disney Plus series ‘Hawkeye’.
‘Agatha’ will centre around ‘WandaVision’s’ Agatha Harkness and will bring Kathryn Hahn back as the star. Jac Schaeffer, the head writer of ‘WandaVision’, will take on that same position for the upcoming series.
‘Ironheart’ will star Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams a genius inventor who comes up with her own suit of high-tech armour inspired by Iron Man.
‘Secret Invasion’ will star Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos the Skrull. The series will be a major crossover and show off all the ways that the Skrulls have been infiltrating Earth for years using their shape-shifting powers.
Disney is also bringing back the Star-Lord and his fellow Guardians of the Galaxy for some Disney Plus adventures. First there’s the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’, which is written and directed by ‘Guardians’ director James Gunn. Also coming is ‘I Am Groot’, a series of shorts about Baby Groot and his time growing up.
None of these projects have release dates yet.