Amid the rise of K-dramas and their immense popularity with 'Squid Game' becoming a global phenomenon, Amazon Prime Video announced the launch of several new shows including ‘True Beauty’, ‘Strangers from Hell’ and ‘Taxi Driver’, which all are set to release.
Earlier, Prime Video had streamed Oscar-winning Korean-language films ‘Parasite’ and ‘Minari’ on its platform.
The exclusive slate of Korean content will kick off with 10 popular series. The slate brings together a mix of genres from comedy, romance, horror to action, exclusively for Prime Members.
‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’, and ‘Hotel Del Luna’ are also currently streaming on the streaming site.
In the subsequent weeks, viewers can tune into all the seasons, including the most recent one, of ‘The Penthouse: War in Life’, a show that delves deeper into the struggles of some unabashedly ambitious women, who desire to enter the cream of high society.
At the same time, ‘Mr. Queen’, featuring Shin Hae-Sun and Kim Jung-Hyun, will make the audience experience a soul swap and a time travel within the same breath.