“First of all, this is more than a documentary,” Peele said. “It’s a conversation that we should have had years ago, and you could feel the beginning of a new era in terms of how we talk about sexual abuse and violence. Much in the same way it became a circus and this crazy 24-hour news media fiasco, there is an undeniable magnetism to this story. It’s fascinating, it’s interesting, it’s a little bit tawdry. And being in that space where you don’t know whether to laugh or cry, I think, is a very powerful place to be.”