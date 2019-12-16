“We set out to create iconic characters that are rooted in our traditions and culture,” said Princess Sarah Bint Faisal Bin Bandar Al Saud, executive producer and co-founder of Vision Entertainment. “The palm is such a big part of our history and heritage and the date is a ubiquitous staple in our homes, so we decided to bring the world of dates to life in a fun animated series for the whole family. We are creating this series to embody our rich heritage and culture and hope audiences of all ages across the region will relate to its authentic, homegrown story.”