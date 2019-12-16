Entertainment company Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia-based Vision Entertainment have announced a new creative partnership to produce an animated television series.
The Arabic language television series about dates — the traditional Arab fruit — will showcase the cultural and historic treasures of Saudi Arabia and the wider Arab region, the companies said in a statement.
“We set out to create iconic characters that are rooted in our traditions and culture,” said Princess Sarah Bint Faisal Bin Bandar Al Saud, executive producer and co-founder of Vision Entertainment. “The palm is such a big part of our history and heritage and the date is a ubiquitous staple in our homes, so we decided to bring the world of dates to life in a fun animated series for the whole family. We are creating this series to embody our rich heritage and culture and hope audiences of all ages across the region will relate to its authentic, homegrown story.”
The project, tentatively titled ‘Tamr’, is currently in pilot production with series production slated to begin in 2020.
Image Nation Abu Dhabi recently released the landmark documentary television series ‘History of the Emirates’ on local and international channels around the UAE’s 48th National Day. The series is currently airing in 50 countries around the world on National Geographic.