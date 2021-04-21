Toss a coin because ‘The Witcher’ is coming this year.
Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos revealed on the company’s investor video for its first-quarter financial results that new seasons of ‘The WItcher’ and ‘You’ will launch in the fourth quarter of the year.
They will be joined by the fourth season of ‘Cobra Kai’, the first season produced specifically for Netflix, and feature films ‘Red Notice’ and ‘Escape From Spiderhead’, reported Deadline.
“What happened in the first part of this year was that a lot of the projects that we’d hoped to come out earlier did get pushed because of the post-production delays and Covid delays and we think we’ll get back to a much steadier state in the back half of the year, certainly in Q4 where we have the returning seasons of some of our most popular shows like The Witcher and You and Cobra Kai as well as some big tentpole movies that came to market a little slower than we’d hoped like Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead,” said Sarandos.
‘The Witcher’, which stars Hollywood superstar Henry Cavill in the lead role, wrapped up production on its second season earlier this April. While filming began in February 2020, it had to be stalled due to coronavirus the pandemic.