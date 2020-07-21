While fans are still waiting on George R R Martin to drop his penultimate book in the ‘Song of Ice and Fire’ series, things are starting to move on the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series. According to Entertainment Weekly, HBO has begun casting for its eagerly-awaited ‘House of the Dragon’ series, but details on characters are yet to be divulged.
Based on Martin’s ‘Fire & Blood’ book, the series will focus on the history of the House of Targaryen, set 300 years before the events of the ‘Game of Thrones’ series.
Running the show is Ryan Condal (‘Colony’, ‘Rampage’), along with ‘GoT’ veteran Miguel Sapochnik. The latter is also set to helm the pilot and additional episodes.
‘House of the Dragon’ takes the place of HBO’s previously announced prequel, which filmed a pilot and then was cancelled unceremoniously in 2019. The series was set to star Naomi Watts in a leading role.
‘House of the Dragon’ is set for a 2022 release.