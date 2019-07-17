Just two of the 26 acting nominees were people of colour

Kit Harington in "Game of Thrones." Harington was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series. (HBO via AP) Image Credit: AP

This year’s group of nominees saw a significant drop in diversity from 2018, when more than a third of the 101 nominees in acting categories were ethnic minorities. This year the figure was less than a quarter.

Diversity was especially missing in comedy. Just two of the 26 acting nominees were people of colour — Anthony Anderson for ‘black-ish’ and Don Cheadle for ‘Black Monday’ — and three of the four categories had all-white nominees.