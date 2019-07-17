This year’s group of nominees saw a significant drop in diversity from 2018, when more than a third of the 101 nominees in acting categories were ethnic minorities. This year the figure was less than a quarter.
Diversity was especially missing in comedy. Just two of the 26 acting nominees were people of colour — Anthony Anderson for ‘black-ish’ and Don Cheadle for ‘Black Monday’ — and three of the four categories had all-white nominees.
Categories dominated by the overwhelmingly white ‘Game of Thrones’ were also short on inclusion, including supporting actress in a drama, with zero nominees of colour