The season two teaser for Netflix’s hit show ‘Bridgerton’ released on February 14 and it seems that Lady Whistledown is ready to create even more chaos in the ton.
The teaser launched on the show’s official Instagram account, with a caption that read: “Lady Whistledown’s quill knows no loyalty, thus it is advised to guard one’s secrets with their life. Bridgerton Season 2 returns March 25, 2022. Only on Netflix.”
At the end of the first season, the gossip monger and writer of ‘Whistledown Papers’ was revealed to be the otherwise unassuming character Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). (The voice of the narrator, however, is that of cinema icon Julie Andrews).
“Dearest gentle reader, did you miss me?” the voice says in the new video, “As the members of my town questioned my identity and means, this author has been doing but one thing: honing my skills.”
The clip showcases the rich world from Julia Quinn’s books, set in the Regency period in London, again coming to life with ornate outfits and elaborate sets.
Also in the teaser are glimpses of the season’s newest couple — Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma.
According to the official synopsis, the “second season of ‘Bridgerton’ follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides.”
The second season of ‘Bridgerton’, produced by Shonda Rhimes, will release on Netflix on March 25. Season one’s lead character Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, will also return to the show.