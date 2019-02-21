A: I have seen my friends in depression and they don’t simply know what’s going wrong with them. They just know that things are going really down and down into a dark space. Sometimes, all you need is an outstretched arm to help you climb out from that dark space. It can be anyone — your friend, your therapist, your mentor, your coach or a medication — to help you be in a better state of mind. The mind is such a tricky space, but you can control it through medication. I have seen very young people commit suicide and I don’t know why they do it. You see all that and wonder what they have gone through to make them just want to throw in the towel.