The play will be staged across four days later this year

Image Credit:

William Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ will be staged at The Dubai Opera from September 25 until 28.

Written around 1598, the play is considered as one of The Bard’s best comedies, revolving around Beatrice and Benedick who can’t recognise love amidst a thirst to outwit each other.

Directed by Derek Bond, this current production brings its own contemporary and musical twist to Shakespeare’s work.

“Shakespeare is one of the best, if not the best, British cultural export. His plays have the extraordinary ability to transcend borders, cultures and language,” said producer Jamie Hendry in a statement.