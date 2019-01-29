And it all begins with that first step on stage. Oshin, who is a fairly recent (2018) graduate from the Academy of Live & Recorded Arts in London, took on a tough role to debut with right out of drama school. He plays Othello, a practicing Muslim general at a time of Christian dominance; a man whose love is turned on its head; a creature whose devolution and madness unfolds over the course of the play. In other words, it makes for a perfect portfolio, which, when done well, captures emotion and transformation at its finest.