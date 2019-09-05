Image Credit:

Dubai Opera has unveiled a roster of new shows, including the acclaimed Whitney Houston tribute, ‘The Greatest Love of All’, as the venue celebrates its third anniversary.

The eight new shows include: Omar Kamal, ‘Broken Wings’, Katherine Jenkins, Camille Thomas, ‘Dial M for Murder’, ‘The Greatest Love of All’, Bjorn Again and ‘La Traviata’.

Kamal will perform on December 15, with a performance that borrows from Frank Sinatra’s jazz and swings to timeless Arab idols like Mohammed Abdel Wahab and Fairouz.

‘Broken Wings’, an autobiographical account of Kahlil Gibran’s first love, will be staged on January 17 and 18. ‘Broken Wings’ is a musical adaptation of the iconic poet’s 1912 masterpiece. This moving new musical is written by Middle Eastern duo Nadim Naaman and Dana Al Fardan.

Franco-Belgian cellist Camille Thomas will perform on February 6, who was nominated as Newcomer of the Year 2014 by the French-Grammys, Les Victoires de la Musique. The popular ABBA Tribute Show, Bjorn Again will stage all the biggest ABBA hits on February 7.

Britain’s best-selling classical artist Katherine Jenkins will take to the stage on February 22. Cherished as one of Britain’s all-time favourite singers, last year Jenkins was crowned The No. 1 selling ‘Classical Music Artist of the Last 25 Years’ by Classic FM.

Giuseppe Verdi’s ‘La Traviata’ will head to Dubai Opera from March 19 to 21. This will be followed by TV and stage favourite, ‘Dial M for Murder’, which will be staged from April 7 to 11. Tom Chambers, (‘Top Hat’, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’) stars as Tony Wendice, a jaded ex-tennis pro who has given it all up for his wife Margot. When he discovers she has been unfaithful his mind turns to revenge and the pursuit of the ‘perfect crime’.

From April 16 to 18, relive the magic of Whitney Houston with ‘The Greatest Love of All’, a critically-acclaimed live concert honouring the talent, music and memory of the late Grammy winner.