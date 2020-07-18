Events season is well and truly open as Brazilian supermodel and former Victoria’s Secret angel, Adriana Lima, is set to participate in a Retail Abu Dhabi pop-up event on July 23.
Lima will be participating at the shopping event as part of Vogue magazine’s Fashion’s Night In series. While the pop-up studios will take be set up across The Galleria Mall, Al Maryah Island and Yas Mall, Lima will participate in a special online in-conversation event scheduled for July 23 at 7.30pm.
Retail Abu Dhabi, which is a platform of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Vogue Arabia, will broadcast the shopping showcase across its social media channels, which will feature a volley of regional fashion influencers, including Taim Al Falasi, The Hala, Ola Farahat, Enjy Kiwan, among others. The event will hosted by Lebanese voice actress and TV presenter, Raya Abirached.
The luxury showcase will bring together a collection of brands with exclusive products available only in Abu Dhabi, with a line-up of high-end brands including Saint Laurent, Hermes, Burberry, Prada, Miu Miu, Fendi, Bulgari and more.
In total, more than 40 brands will participate in the programme, according to organisers.
Starting July 18 and in the run up-to the broadcast on July 23, popular fashion voices will also produce live daily social media takeovers across Retail Abu Dhabi’s digital and social media channels.
The July 23 broadcast of Vogue Fashion’s Night In, will be a four-hour digital event focusing on fashion, beauty and culture. The programme will close with Vogue Arabia Editor-in-Chief Manuel Arnaut in conversation with Lima.
“The programme is a true first in the regional retail landscape and covers every corner of the global fashion ecosystem, from influential global stars and an icon of international media, to a spectacular list of premium brand exclusives from some of the renowned labels,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing, DCT Abu Dhabi, said in a statement.