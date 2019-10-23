Image Credit:

Hollywood director Spike Lee, YouTube star Liza Koshy and ‘Top Boy’ actor Kano are among the celebrity guests announced to attend the ON.DXB event in Dubai, which runs from November 21 to November 23.

Lee is an Academy Award-winning director whose work has long examined race and colourism. His films start with ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ in 1986 up until ‘BlacKkKlansman’ last year.

Also announced at a media event on Wednesday were Tom Beattie, Noor Stars and Rayan Al Ahmari.

ON.DXB will cover film, music, gaming and video content. The all-encompassing three-day event will feature workshops, panel discussions, screenings, live performances and more.

“Today media has converged. There are a lot of things that have come into the same sector. Dubai as a regional hub for the past 20 years has evolved quite a bit,” said Majed Al Suwaidi, managing director for Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City and Dubai Production City.

ON.DXB would work to complement previous events, such as Vid DXB and Dubai International Film Festival (DIFF), which last took place in 2017.

Asked whether Dubai International Film Festival would return, Jamal Al Sharif, chairman of Dubai Film and TV Commission replied: “Dubai Film Festival was always a great event. I started with them in 2013. I’ve learned a lot. The team was always a great team, they’ve done a great job to put Dubai in a very important position. Dubai, we have always been pioneers … from Media City to Studio City to all the festivals we created.

“Event names, event brand names, eventually will change depending on the place or the era we’re in. I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, I cannot predict that, and I don’t know what’s going to happen in another five or ten years.”