South Korean K-drama star Park Seo Joon’s exchange with Blackpink’s Jennie Kim at Chanel Paris Fashion Week goes viral

South Korean actor Park Seo Joon is one of the leading actors in the K-Drama world and has always been praised by social media for his impeccable manners and for being a gentleman.

A recent interaction between the actor and the K-pop band Blackpink’s member, Jennie Kim, has left the internet smiling.

Seo Joon and Jennie attended the Chanel Paris Fashion Week in Paris.

On March 7, the Chanel ambassadors took to their Instagram pages to share photos and videos of the event.

As usual, they looked beautiful, and everyone wanted to photograph them.

Posing for the camera, the singer asked Seo Joon how much were they supposed to smile, to which he replied, "Yes, slightly." She burst into laughter, while turning away from the camera.

Laughing along, the actor proceeded to be a gentleman by covering her from the cameras until she got her composure back and saying, "I'll cover you."

As he stood in front of her while she collected herself, she said, "Okay. I'm good. Smile slightly? Okay."

The stars then continued to take photos in front of the cameras.

When the videos and photos were shared online, netizens couldn't get enough of his gentle attitude towards Jennie.

An Instagram user @blu_rose569 commented on the post: "I would have fainted if it was me. From what I have learned about Park Seo Joon - he's kind, mellow, a gentleman, generous, loving to his family and close friends, compassionate and very talented. He's just THE BEST! I'm obviously in love with him."

"I like the one thing most liked about K-pop male idols and actors. This thing touches my heart, and I love them all. They know how to respect the girls," wrote another Instagram user @umaima6445.

The video gathered over 3.1 million views since being shared online.

As per the media reports, Park Seo Joon is currently starring in 'Jinny's Kitchen', while Jennie Kim has been busy taking part in Blackpink’s ongoing 'Born Pink' world tour, which is set to conclude on June 17, 2023, in Sydney, Australia.