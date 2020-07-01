As Indians continue to follow social distancing rules, Tamil actress Viji Chandrasekar is using the time in lockdown to conduct online classes on acting from July 6 to 16 (1.30pm-3.30pm UAE time).
The 10-day course is open to those above 18 years of age.
“This is not for those looking for a course to pass time but for someone serious about acting as a career,” said Chandrasekar said.
An an actor of repute, Chandrasekar has worked in television and cinema and in all four languages of the south.
“I approach every film like my first one and find each film a new learning experience. I learnt under masters K Balachander and Bharathiraja who taught us the nuances of acting. I wish to share my experiences and lessons learnt over the years,” she said.
This course will empower aspiring actors into taking that step forward, she added. “It will include exercises for students to shoot on their phones to share with me, so that I can correct the modulation and body language,” she said.