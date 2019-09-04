The actor has three different looks in the film

Arya has proved with films like ‘Madrasapattinam,’ and ‘Naan Kadavul’ that he can pull off a performance-oriented role with the same ease he plays a hero in commercial films.

Expectations are high with his upcoming Tamil film, ‘Magamuni,’ where he plays the lead — a role not essayed earlier as revealed in the trailer. This social thriller is directed by Santha Kumar of the much appreciated film, ‘Mouna Guru’, that released eight years ago.

Arya plays an ordinary man with a family. Indhuja Ravichandran plays his on-screen wife and mother of a little boy. Mahima Nambiar plays a journalist. Arya has three different looks in the story.

“When the director first narrated the story, he only told me about Maga’s life. What impressed me was that his script was filled with details from Maga’s childhood,” said Arya during a press meet.

“I learnt about Muni’s character and his life during the filming. His detailed inputs helped me get into the skin of the character. Even the characters of Indhuja and Mahima are well sketched and performance oriented,” he added.

An avid traveller, Santha Kumar finds story ideas from his many journeys. And prefers writing in solitude. If ‘Mouna Guru’ took fourteen years in the making, ‘Magamuni’ grew over the last eight years.

Shot in Kanchipuram and Erode, ‘Magamuni’ also features Rohini, Jayaprakash and Kali Venkat. S Thaman is the music composer. Arun Bathmanabhan is the DOP.