The film is a remake of Telugu film ‘Anando Brahma’ led by Taapsee Pannu

After an impressive debut with ‘Adhe Kangal’, director Rohin Venkatesh returns with this Tamil remake of Telugu film ‘Anando Brahma’.

‘Petromax’ might remind you of lanterns of the past. But for a Tamil film buff, it’s the Goundamani-Senthil duo comic sequence from the film, ‘Vaidehi Kathirunthal’ that brings a smile. Upcoming Tamil film ‘Petromax’ is a blend of horror and comedy.

“Without light, there is no life and soul,” said director Rohin Venkatesan. “We wanted a quirky title.”

In this remake of Telugu film ‘Anando Brahma,’ Tamannaah reprises Taapsee Pannu’s role from the original. She plays Meera, a loving daughter who understands the value of family and relationships.

“The importance and affection for parents is portrayed through her characters,” said Venkatesan, who impressed on debut with ‘Adhe Kangal.’ This is his sophomore film.

Comedian Yogi Babu plays Pal Paandi and with his episode pushes the story forward. The supporting characters include Munishkanth, Kali Venkat and Satyan. Dani Raymond has handled the camera. Ghibran has composed music.

“While scripting the story in Tamil, we had to be conscious about not diluting the original story and yet strike a balance for the Tamil audience with the comedy and emotional aspect,” added Venkatesan who worked in association with G.R Surendharnath on the script and dialogues.

“Tamannah gave us constructive inputs during the shoot and is a dedicated actor.”