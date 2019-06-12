‘Kolayuthir Kaalam’ is a murder mystery led by Nayanthara and directed by Chakri Toleti

Rohini Hattangadi Image Credit: IANS

Award-winning actress Rohini Hattangady needs no introduction.

Fans can look forward to her role in upcoming Tamil film, ‘Kolayuthir Kaalam’.

This crime thriller directed by Chakri Toleti has Nayanthara in the lead. Toleti is known for films, namely ‘Unnaipol Oruvan’, ‘Billa 2’ (both Tamil) and ‘Welcome to New York’ (Hindi).

From the trailers it appears that ‘Kolayuthir Kaalam’ follows the anguish of a woman when a mysterious killer is trying to break into her home one night. It also seems that Nayanthara’s character is speech-challenged.

Shot in a London mansion, Hattangady plays the supporting role of a housekeeper in the house where Nayanthara’s character resides. The supporting cast includes Pratap Pothen and Bhumika Chawla.

Hattangady who was last seen in Tamil film ‘Veeram’ said that this was her first Tamil film where she dubbed in her own voice. Despite the language barrier, she enjoys working in the industry.

“Chakri is a good director and made me comfortable. Tamil industry is disciplined and well planned with their schedules,” she said.

Hattangady is presently working on a Marathi television serial, ‘Detective Bharat’ to be aired soon. She plays a grandmother to two little boys.

Off the sets, she enjoys trying out new recipes, the latest being foxtail millet dosa.

She also hopes to write an autobiography based on her experiences in cinema and life.