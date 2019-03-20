Zam makes his directorial debut with this family drama pivoted around two young men

‘Ottam’ (‘Run’), as the name denotes, is about the run in life, our pursuits for success and achieving goals.

Zam, former associate of Malayalam directors Blessy, Lenin Rajendran and Suresh Unnithana, opens his career with this family drama pivoted around two young men, Abin and Vinay. The story is written by debutant Rajesh K Narayanan.

“In every one’s life, there is someone ahead of us and someone behind us. And just like one loses an opportunity because of the individual in front of us, we also become the reason for a lost opportunity for the man behind us,” said Zam.

‘Ottam’ is centred around Abin and Vinay. Like Zam said earlier, Abin’s loss becomes Vinay’s gain. Unknown to the two, their paths often cross.

Roshan Ullas (playing Vinay) and Nandu Anand (playing Abin), who were spotted through the reality show ‘Naayika Naayakan’, make their cinema debut with ‘Ottam.’

“In the story three stages from Abin’s life have been touched as an 18, 23 and 26 year-old and his problems,” said Anand, a mechanical engineer who quit his work at Apollo Tyres to pursue acting.

Renu Soundar is paired opposite Anand. Actress Rohini plays Saraj, a Chavuttu Nadagam (Latin Christian classical art) artist, for which she underwent training.

The supporting cast includes Alencier Lopez, Kalabhavan Shajon, Manikandan and Sudheer Karamana.

Shot in Trivandrum, Kochi and Vypin, ‘Ottam’ is produced by Thomas Thiruvalla. Music is scored by John P Varkey and Four Music. Pappu is the cinematographer.

“This is a story that happens over one day with events from the past shown in flashback, said Zam. “Ottam is made realistically. It is a family entertainer with a thrilling climax,” said Zam.