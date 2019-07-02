Dubai: The last two editions of ‘Bigg Boss’ in Telugu have been quite stormy, more so the second one where the eventual winner Kaushal Manda was strategically targeted by the other house mates.

While Tollywood actor Jr NT Rama Rao became an instant hit as the host of season one with his larger than life persona, Nani has failed to live up to audience expectations in season two.

Nani could neither be aggressive with the contestants nor be an effective mediator between the Bigg Boss and the house mates. Will senior actor Nagarjuna be able to bring the house under order this time around?

We needn’t wait far too long to find out. The last season, which lasted 112 days, premiered on June 10, 2018 on Star Maa. And naturally everyone eagerly waited for the third edition to begin around same time.

Apparently, the World Cup played a spoilsport. Perhaps, the producers felt the show wouldn’t match up to the game in the cricket-crazy country. It is scheduled to begin in the second week of July.

While there was a lot of speculation whether it would be Jr NTR again or Megastar Chiranjeevi or Venkatesh as the host of the latest show, Nagarjuna’s name was revealed a couple of days back.

Nagarjuna, who followed in the steps of Chiranjeevi in hosting ‘Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu’ (the Telugu version of ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’) and endeared himself to all the audience of the game show, is expected to be a perfect host for ‘Bigg Boss’ season three.

A bevy of celebrities are likely to be the house mates. The names doing the rounds include Telugu starlet Sri Reddy who created quite a sensation with her revelation of the existence of casting couch in the Telugu film industry and exposing several personalities in Tollywood who, she claims, sexually exploited her promising roles in their films.

Tarun and Varun Sandesh, who have had no movies to their credit in a long time, are joined by a lesser known artist Viva Harsha. Incidentally, Sri Reddy had included Harsha’s name among those who tried to act fresh with her.

A host of anchors from various Telugu channels have been roped in as contestants. Srimukhi, Udayabhanu, Jyoti (Savitri of ‘Muchata’ fame along with Bithiri Sathi on V6) and Lasya are sure to keep the show lively with their spin.

Singers Hemachandra and Rahul Sipliganj, dance master Raghu and YouTube star ‘Mahatalli’ Jahnavi Dasetty are the others from the entertainment industry. Can expect some song and dance!

While there’s no word yet on who has been selected from the common public, evangelist-turned-politician KA Paul is tipped to be a wild card entry. He is the same guy who floated Praja Shanti Party and boasted he would win 150 seats, if not all 175, in the recent Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. And how many did he actually win? Nil.

He himself lost miserably — securing just about 80 votes.