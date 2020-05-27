Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal are teaming up again for a sequel of the critically acclaimed family thriller, ‘Drishyam.’
The 60-year-old actor announced its sequel ‘Drishyam 2’ on Twitter on the occasion of his birthday.
“Viewers are familiar with the story and characters of ‘Drishyam.’ We have been contemplating on a sequel for the past four years and I have been working on the script. There is nothing I can reveal now. It is best to experience the film in theatres,” said Joseph.
The original film was a box office success and was also adapted into a Hindi movie starring Ajay Devgn.