As COVID-19 cases continue to spike across India, Malayalam superstar Mammootty is the latest celebrity to have fallen victim to the virus.
The veteran star, 70, took to social media on Sunday to confirm that he was battling the coronavirus and was facing mild symptoms.
“Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever I am otherwise fine. I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care,” posted Mammootty on Twitter.
According to reports, the actor was in the midst of shooting for his movie franchise ‘CBI 5’, which is being directed by K. Madhu. Due to his prognosis, filming for the project has now been suspended.
Mammootty is only the latest in a long list celebrities who have recently tested positive for COVID-19, which includes veteran South Indian actress Shobana, Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, Bollywood actor John Abraham, actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khush Kapoor, ‘Toofan’ star Mrunal Thakur, among others.