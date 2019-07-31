Scriptwriter John Manthrical turns director with a family entertainer centred around policemen
‘Oru Chayyakka Oru Jeevan’ (roughly means one life for a tea) reads the tagline of ‘Janamaithri.’
Kerala police are on a mission to bond with the common man. What better way can there be for a Malayali to bond? A cup of tea, obviously!
‘Janamaithri’ narrates a tale about a cup of tea that sets rolling a chain of events and is pivoted around a group of policemen.
“It is a slapstick comedy,” said script-writer and director John Manthrickal. This is Manthrickal’s fourth script and his first at direction. He earlier wrote the scripts of Midhun Manuel Thomas-directed films: ‘Annmariya Kalippilaanu’, ‘Alamara’ and ‘Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu.’
While Saiju Kurup plays a sales executive of a CCTV company, Indrans plays Sub-Inspector of Police Shibu.
The supporting cast includes actor-producer Vijay Babu, TV presenter Sabumon, Siddhartha Siva, Balu Verghese, Irshad and Shruthi Jayan.
Shaan Rahman has scored music. Cinematography is by Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri.
‘Janamaithri’ is produced by Friday Film House releases in UAE on August 1.