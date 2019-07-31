Tea plays an important role in this film, starring Saiju Kurup and Indrans

Scriptwriter John Manthrical turns director with a family entertainer centred around policemen

‘Oru Chayyakka Oru Jeevan’ (roughly means one life for a tea) reads the tagline of ‘Janamaithri.’

Kerala police are on a mission to bond with the common man. What better way can there be for a Malayali to bond? A cup of tea, obviously!

‘Janamaithri’ narrates a tale about a cup of tea that sets rolling a chain of events and is pivoted around a group of policemen.

“It is a slapstick comedy,” said script-writer and director John Manthrickal. This is Manthrickal’s fourth script and his first at direction. He earlier wrote the scripts of Midhun Manuel Thomas-directed films: ‘Annmariya Kalippilaanu’, ‘Alamara’ and ‘Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu.’

While Saiju Kurup plays a sales executive of a CCTV company, Indrans plays Sub-Inspector of Police Shibu.

The supporting cast includes actor-producer Vijay Babu, TV presenter Sabumon, Siddhartha Siva, Balu Verghese, Irshad and Shruthi Jayan.

Shaan Rahman has scored music. Cinematography is by Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri.