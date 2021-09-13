Malayalam actor Rizabawa, who is best known for playing negative roles, died at a private hopsital in Kochi due to Kidney-related ailment. He was 55.
According to reports, Rizabawa was being treated at a hospital in Kerala for problems with his kidney. He’s best known for his role as the stylish villain John Honai in the 1990 comedy ‘In Harihar Nagar’.
Rizabawa made his debut with director Shaji Khailash’s comedy ‘Dr Pashupathy’, also starring actor Innocent. He has acted in over 100 films including 'Kabuliwala' and 'Aniyana Bava Chettan Bava'. He's also credited with bringing back the swagger and style in roles with grey shades, reminding you of the baddies in celebrated director Jose Prakash's film.
Apart from films, he was also a hit in the Malayalam television world and was a popular dubbing artist.
As soon as the news of his death emerged, actors such as Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj expressed their condolences.
“No matter which role he took up, he always made it memorable. My heartfelt condolences to the family of Rizabawa ikka [bro],” wrote Salmaan.