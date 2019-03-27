Image Credit:

South Indian star Keerthy Suresh will make her Hindi cinema debut opposite Ajay Devgn in an as-yet untitled movie.

The biopic about former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rajim features Devgn in the lead and is directed by Amit Sharma of ‘Badhai Ho’ fame.

“I am elated and honoured to be a part of this great story, a forgotten chapter,” said Keerthy Suresh, who won acclaim for her role in the Tamil-Telugu biopic ‘Nadigar Tilakam’/‘Mahanati’.

Suresh has worked with several leading stars in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

“With all my past films, I have consciously chosen to do roles that challenge me and add to the narrative of the film. When the makers came to me with this role, I was quite intrigued by it and felt that I would be able to pull it off,” she said.