When a young woman expresses her wish to portray an unconventional role in Islam or ‘vaanku’ as it is known in Malayalam, what will society say?

For her directorial debut, Kavya Prakash, daughter of Malayalam director VK Prakash (winner of three Indian National Awards) takes on this sensitive subject.

‘Vaanku’, co-written along with Shabna Mohammad, is based on Malayalam writer R Unni’s short story. Anaswara Rajan last seen in ‘Thanneer Mathan Dinangal’ is playing the lead role of Razia.

Kavya said, “The story is not to show Razia’s rebellious side but about the Sufism in her and her desire to communicate with a higher power.”