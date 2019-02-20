Seenu Ramasamy’s upcoming film’s title reminds us of a poignant film by late director Balu Mahendra and the beautiful song in it. Ramasamy, who hails from the school of Balu Mahendra, calls it a tribute not only to his guru but to the song’s lyric writer, the late Kannadasan and the song composer, Ilayaraja.
“‘Kanne Kalaimaane’ is about relationships and the importance of women in our lives,” said Ramasamy, recipient of the Indian National Award for his film, ‘Thenmerku Paruvakaatru’.
“Each film of mine is born like a novel and from my 45 years of life’s experience.”
Udhayanidhi Stalin plays Kamala Kannan, an organic farmer who engages in vermiculture. Calling Udhayanidhi an obedient actor, Ramasamy recalled the scene when he asked the actor to pick up a lump of mud with earthworms wriggling in it. To his surprise, Udhayanidhi did it exactly the way he wanted. “It is a different Udhay that people will see in this film.”
Tamannah, who last acted in Ramasamy’s film ‘Dharmadurai’, is paired opposite Stalin. She is Bharathi, a bank officer.
Ramasamy is known for staging his stories in a rural milieu. ‘Kanne Kalaimaane’ was shot in the green pastures of Madurai district by debutant cinematographer Jalandhar.
“I believe that the place where we live in, imparts a life to a story and is not a mere location,” said Ramasamy.
Like the surroundings, his characters are written with care.
“Women are powerful individuals yet caring and loving,” added Ramasamy.
He has sketched Tamanaah’s Bharathi keeping in mind the late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalitha.
“Bharathi’s manner of walking and dressing are drawn from Amma, because her role is that of a powerful woman,” said Ramasamy.
The director added that his story is free from villains.
“Situations in life make us villains and bring out human failings. ‘Kanne Kalaimaane’ is a family drama that can be watched together with the family. My film will not cheat the audience,” he said.
Popular television actress Vadivukkarasi plays Kamala Kannan’s grandmother. Vasundhara Kashyap is his childhood friend. The supporting cast includes Poo Ram, Shaji Chen and Vetrikumaran. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music.
‘Kanne Kalaimaane’, produced by Stalin’s Red Giant Movies, releases in the UAE on February 21.