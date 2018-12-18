Though cricket has been explored many times in Indian cinema, Tamil film ‘Kanaa’ is the first to centre around women’s cricket and marks the debut of software engineer-turned-filmmaker, Arunraja Kamaraj.
Kamaraj’s story is about Kausalya Murugesan, who dreams of a cricketing career. It chronicles the trials this young woman from a village encounters. Aishwarya Rajesh plays Kausalya while Sathyaraj is her onscreen father, a farmer.
“Aishwarya trained in cricket under professionals and was a quick learner,” Kamaraj said. “Not to forget the injuries sustained and long hours of shooting in the sun. ‘Kanaa’ is not a sports tale only, it also delves into the bond between the father and daughter.”
The supporting cast includes Darshan, Ilavarasu, Munishkanth, Rama and Savari Muthu.
Sivakarthikeyan makes a cameo in the film, besides producing it, his first under his banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions.
‘Kanaa’ releases in the UAE on December 20.