Does love need words when the eyes convey emotions?

Nothing stops Sujata, a young woman who is speech challenged from falling in love with a young man.

Naranipuzha Shanavas marks his directorial debut with ‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’, a romantic story that defies society’s norms.

Bollywood’s Aditi Rao Hydari returns to Malayalam cinema in the lead role of Sujata. Though she worked earlier in Malayalam film ‘Prajapathi’, it was not a significant role. This is being considered her debut in a lead role. Dev Mohan enters cinema as Sujata’s lover.

‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’ is produced by Friday Film House, a banner recognised for its critically acclaimed films ‘Phillips and the Monkey Pen,’ and ‘Angamally Diaries’.

“This is an emotional love story and stays true to its genre, said actor-producer Vijay Babu of Friday Film House. “People will connect with it.”

He was impressed with Shanavas’s short film ‘Kari’ and three years ago, he met the director for a narration of ‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’.

“Initially, it was a small film and he wanted me to act in it too. Finding an actress to play Sujata was the chief challenge. The story has two timelines, one showing her in her 20s and another phase of her life when she is married and in her 30s. Sujata is a kathak dancer too. And, she being speech challenged, we required a good performer.”

Vijay Babu found his Sujata while watching Hydari’s kathak performance at an event.

“I met her for two minutes that day with the story. Aditi called me back on her return to Mumbai to say that she is doing the role,” Babu said.

With Hydari on board, the project grew big. And, subsequently Jayasurya was reined in to play Rajeev, Sujata’s husband, who holds a doctorate in mathematics and works in Dubai and loves his wife intensely.

The supporting cast includes veteran actor Siddique, Mammukoya, Hareesh Kanaran, Manikandan Pattambi and some Malabar-based theatre artistes. M. Jayachandran is the music composer. The instrumental music for RR was recorded live in Turkey — a first in Malayalam. Anu Moothedath has handled cinematography.

“The highlight is Siddique’s performance,” added Babu.

‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’ is the first Malayalam film to have a direct release on a web platform. “I feel it’s a good way to contribute to original Malayalam content online. Malayalis world over can enjoy the film on the day of its release.”

Babu’s next production is the sequel ‘Aadu 3.’ On the anvil is another story set in a canine world. For this film eight dogs have undergone training. And, the actor in him will be exploring new roles in the coming year.

