Indian singer Santosh Venky, whose hits featured in the blockbusters ‘KGF: Chapter 1’ and ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, will perform at the ‘Gulf Karnatakotsava 2023’. The event pays tribute to the heritage, culture and contributions to the Gulf region by people hailing from the South Indian state of Karnataka, in Dubai on September 10.
The event, which will be held at the Baniyas Ballroom of the Grand Hyatt-Dubai, serves as a platform to foster global partnerships, economic growth, sustainable development and innovation between the Gulf region and Karnataka by bringing together businessmen, thought leaders and influencers from diverse backgrounds.
Apart from the star-studded concert, other highlights of the invites-only event include comic acts by Kannada actors Prakash Thuminad and Deepak Rai Panaje and musical performances by Guru Kiran — best known for his compositions for the Kannada blockbusters ‘Jogi’ and ‘Upendra’ — and noted playback singer Chaitra HG. That will be capped by an energetic Pili Vesha folk dance. Roopesh Shetty, winner of season 1 of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, will serve as the show-stopper for the evening. The event will conclude with a song and dance performance by Sarah Pinto on ‘Retro to Metro’, celebrating both Karnataka’s business success and vibrant culture. All the acts will be preceded by a cultural welcome.
One of the event’s showpiece is the 'Gulf Ratna Awards', which will be given to business icons in the Gulf region hailing from Karnataka. The icons have had a substantial impact on their respective industries. Beyond their financial success, these visionary leaders have played pivotal roles in driving economic growth and creating avenues for employment and advancement.
The ‘Gulf Karnatakotsava’ event goes beyond business recognition, emphasising cultural exchange. At least 1,000 attendees are expected to attend the event, who will be treated to an evening of networking and celebration, followed by a sumptuous feast featuring delectable Karnataka cuisine.