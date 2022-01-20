Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their split, shocking fans after 18 years of marriage on Monday.
Dhanush's father, filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, opened up on his son's divorce and also reacted to the split, claiming that it is merely a "family quarrel," and not a divorce.
The 'Asuran' actor's father stated in an interview with the Dailythandi newspaper that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's breakup was solely due to misunderstandings and arguments. It's a "family quarrel" that mainly occurs between married couples. According to the director, this isn't a divorce.
"Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are not in Chennai at present. Both are in Hyderabad. I spoke to both of them over the phone and gave them some advice," Dhanush's father added.
In a Twitter announcement on Monday, actor Dhanush let fans know that he and his wife, director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, were separating after 18 years of being married.
Aishwaryaa shared the same note on Instagram and captioned it: “No caption needed only your understanding n your love necessary!”