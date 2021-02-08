Tamil actor Suriya has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but he’s on the mend.
The ‘Singam’ superstar tweeted in Tamil urging people to be safe.
“I am undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and am better now,” he wrote, according to Hindustan Times. “Let us all realise that life hasn’t returned to normalcy yet. We also cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe. Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side.”
The 45-year-old actor was last seen in the 2020 drama ‘Soorarai Pottru’. The Tamil film, directed by Sudha Kongara, was based on the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. According to reports, he has finished filming for the Tamil Netflix anthology series ‘Navarasa’, a project co-produced by iconic director Mani Ratnam. It will be made up of nine shorts directed by nine filmmakers, and is the popular movie star's debut on a web platform.
Suriya's next film is 'Vaadivasal', the first look for which was unveiled on the occasion of the actor's 45th birthday on July 23 last year.