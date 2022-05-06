Congratulations are in order for former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, who announced on May 6 that her boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey had proposed to her.
The Filipino-German beauty queen took to Instagram to share a romantic video of how Jauncey popped the question while on holiday in Palawan.
“We found the perfect place to celebrate and tell you guys…” she wrote in the caption of the video, which was set to the track ‘Everywhere’ by Fleetwood Mac.
It was rumoured that the couple started dating in January 2020. But it was only in June that year that Wurtzbach formally announced that she was dating Jauncey, the founder and CEO of media agency Beautiful Destinations.
The couple appeared on a livestream for lifestyle magazine Tatler Philippines to talk about their relationship.
Wurtzbach won the Miss Universe crown in 2015. During an interview with Gulf News in late 2020, she opened up about wanting to achieve a work-life balance in the following year.
“I’m such a workaholic. And I’ve been working everyday straight. I didn’t even know what a weekend was before. I realised I’ve been missing birthdays, I’ve been missing weddings, I’ve been missing real life experiences. Years have passed after Miss Universe, and I barely have any real life experiences because I’m always at work,” she said. “I realised that’s not a way to live. I need to balance it. I need to spend more time with my loved ones and spend more time with my family, do the things that make me happy rather than just burying my mind or myself at work.”