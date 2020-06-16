Filipino fans of Korean, Thai, Chinese and Taiwanese dramas can now watch their favourite shows dubbed in Tagalog through The Filipino Channel (TFC).
This is the first time that TFC is airing ‘Asianovelas’, kicking off with South Korean period dramas ‘Tale of Nokdu’ and ‘Love in the Moonlight’.
‘Tale of Nokdu’ is a romantic-comedy series based on a popular webtoon of the same title. It tells the story of Jeon Nok-doo (Jang Dong-yoon), a young man who does not want to get married and disguises himself as a woman to infiltrate a mysterious women-only community. There he meets Dong Dong-joo (Kim So-hyun), a young woman who is living in the said community but does not want to become a gisaeng (female entertainer).
‘Love in the Moonlight’ is a story about Hong Ra-on (Kim Yoo-Jung) who disguises herself as a man who counsels men on dating.
Due to a love letter she wrote for a client, she meets Crown Prince Hyomyeong (Park Bo-gum), who disguises his true identity. Unaware that she is a woman, Hong Ra-on catches the interest of Hyomyeong, which leads his eunuchs to make her one of them.