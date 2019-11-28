Filipino expatriates in the UAE will get their early Christmas treat as artists Sam Milby, Bela Padilla and Yeng Constantino will join their compatriots here for the Barrio Fiesta Dubai and Bayanihan 2019 on December 6 (Friday) at Zabeel Park.

The actor-singer Milby, dubbed the Rockoustic Heartthrob, has recorded hits like ‘Mahal Pa Rin’, ‘Hindi Kita Iiwan’ and ‘Tunay Na Pagibig’. Singer songwriter Constantino, the grand winner of the inaugural season of Pinoy Dream Academy (Philippine edition of Endemol’s reality TV show ‘Star Academy’) in 2016, rose to stardom when she became the Grand Star Dreamer with her song ‘Hawak Kamay’ becoming a huge hit in Filipino households. Padilla, an actress and screenwriter, made her name in the industry with successful television soap operas like FPJ’s ‘Ang Probinsyano’ and ‘Sino ang May Sala?’. This December, she will headline the Philippine version of the famous South Korean movie ‘Miracle in Cell No 7’, which is one of the official entries for the Metro Manila Film Festival 2019.