A still from FPJ Ang Probinsyano Image Credit: Supplied

Fans who were disappointed following the May 5 shutdown of the television network ABS-CBN, along with missing out on its long-running television soap opera, ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsiyano’, now have reason to rejoice.

The popular action drama, along with several new shows, are set to return to TFC (The Filipino Channel) worldwide this June.

The much-awaited comeback of TV icon Cardo Dalisay, played by Coco Martin, will start with a recap of this season’s story before fresh episodes are released.

A Solider's Heart Image Credit: Supplied

Other shows that are making a comeback include ‘A Soldier’s Heart’ and ‘Love Thy Woman’.

Apart from the comeback of these popular shows, the network will also be launching new content.

Love Thy Woman Image Credit: Supplied

Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo will be seen in a new show called ‘Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan’, while Angel Locsin will be hosting ‘Iba ‘Yan’.