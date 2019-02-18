Filipino actors Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, popularly known as LizQuen, are back on the big screen with the romantic drama ‘Alone/Together’. Written and directed by Antoinette Jadaone, ‘Alone/Together’ will be screened in UAE cinemas starting February 21. It will be the first time for Gil and Soberano work with Jadaone.
Serving as a post-valentine offering for the reel-and-real-life couple’s overseas Filipino fans, the movie tackles the theme of regrets — how regrets of the past haunt the present. The duo play college sweethearts, whose paths will take a different turn that lead them to the biggest regrets in their lives.
“I play the role of Raf Toledo. He is a UST student, taking a BS Biology course that he really didn’t want to do. He has no dreams. He just wants to pass or finish the course,” reveals Gil in an email interview with Gulf News tabloid!.
Soberano’s character is the exact opposite of Raf. “I play the role of Christine and she is a UP Art Studies major. She’s very ambitious. She has a lot of plans. She wants to change the world and everything and our characters meet eventually and then they become lovers and then after eight years, we’ll see what will happen with their respective lives,” shares Soberano.
Aside from the intriguing story of Raf and Christine, the movie also tackles the “disillusionment” that some graduates feel upon facing the real world — a familiar situation to some overseas Filipinos.
“If you look at the big picture, it’s a before and after [scenario]. So what happens to Raf after eight years? Is he the same Raf? Are his views changed? For Tin, did she become who she wanted to be? Did she change the world or did the world change her? We will see,” elaborates Gil.
For the LizQue duo, ‘Alone/Together’ is more than just a love story as they playmore complex characters this time.
“We think it’s more mature than what we’ve done before in terms of emotions, the problems that the characters are going through. The problems that can’t be handled by younger ones,” says Soberano.
The bigger picture
Gil adds: “The movie is also more than a love story. The problem is more than just our love. There are a lot of problems on her side and in my part too. It’s not just about love, it’s a bigger picture.”
Both also said that playing Raf and Christine made them realise that regrets are inevitable in life.
“Regrets do happen. There’s this one line that I told her and it’s really true — ‘huwag mong isipin [don’t think of] who I was, isipin mo [think of] who I should be’. Even though your dreams or things don’t go as planned, just think it is never too late to be happy. It’s never too late to chase your dreams. Habang hindi pa natatapos ang mundo [As long as it’s not the end of the world], it’s never too late,” shares Gil.
“For me, to make it short, we are more than our mistakes,” adds Soberano.
‘Alone/Together’ is the fourth movie of Soberano, 21, and Gil, 26, as a loveteam. They have been in a relationship since 2014. Their last movie together was ‘My Ex and Whys’ in 2017.
Don’t miss it!
‘Alone/Together’ releases in the UAE on February 21. Gil and Soberano will be in the UAE on February 22 and 23 for the international premiere of the movie. LizQuen will be at the Dubai Mall on Friday and in Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.