Jovit Baldivino, the first winner of talent show ‘Pilipinas Got Talent’, died on Friday, Manila Times reported. He was 29.
The singer had suffered an aneurysm, reports said, and had been admitted to the intensive care unit.
A family statement sent to media said the star had gone to perform at an event despite doctor’s instructions to rest and recuperate for a week. Baldivino was reportedly on hypertension medication.
The singer sang three songs, but was seen gasping for breath as he performed the third one. “After an hour while sitting, his face was deformed with flowing salivas. He was then rushed to the nearest ER at Nazareth of Jesus Hospital last December 3, 2022 around 10 p.m. CTscan showed a blood clot in the brain (sign of aneurysm),” the statement read.
Baldivino went into a coma and was in that state for five days before breathing his last on Friday morning, the report added.
Baldivino had won season 1 of talent show ‘Pilipinas Got Talent’ in 2010. Since then he had released a number of albums, with some of his most popular songs being ‘Pusong Bato’ and ‘Ikay’ Mahal Pa Rin’.